American International Group Inc. Acquires 220,749 Shares of Transocean LTD (RIG)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,093,935 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,749 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RIG. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 2,193.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.82. Transocean LTD has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $14.47.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.18 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 66.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIG. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

In related news, CAO Howard E. Davis sold 10,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $74,969.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 120,722 shares of company stock valued at $858,980 over the last ninety days. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

