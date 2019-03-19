American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 184,325 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,709,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $539,051,000 after acquiring an additional 508,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,791 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $425,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,117,791 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $425,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,279 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 452.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,562,282 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $187,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,854,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $120,529,000 after acquiring an additional 143,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.62.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

