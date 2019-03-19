AmberCoin Price Hits $0.0037 (AMBER)

AmberCoin (CURRENCY:AMBER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. AmberCoin has a market capitalization of $160,860.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of AmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmberCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AmberCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000037 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AmberCoin Coin Profile

AmberCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 17th, 2014. AmberCoin’s total supply is 43,699,481 coins. AmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @AmberTradeLTD . The official website for AmberCoin is ambercoin.info

Buying and Selling AmberCoin

AmberCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

