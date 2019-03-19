Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of AWP stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $6.56.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

