Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Director Nancy Wysenski Acquires 3,857 Shares of Stock

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Nancy Wysenski purchased 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $127,628.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -494.43 and a beta of 1.82. Alkermes Plc has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $61.98.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes Plc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
Alkermes Company Profile
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.
