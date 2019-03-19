Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Sold by Marsico Capital Management LLC

Marsico Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 267,849 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 5.1% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $121,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 640.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Alibaba Group by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $181.83 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $10.83. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.07.

WARNING: “Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Sold by Marsico Capital Management LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/alibaba-group-holding-ltd-baba-shares-sold-by-marsico-capital-management-llc.html.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.