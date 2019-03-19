Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Stake Decreased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,915 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,957,000 after buying an additional 168,461 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,303,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,354,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,713,188.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James H. Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $424,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,790,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $12,072,610. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $140.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $142.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.99). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $340.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.79%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.4 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.1 million square feet ("SF") as of December 31, 2018.

