Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Position Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 971,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,514 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises 0.7% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $111,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 71,297 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $2,235,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 981.6% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 918,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 833,504 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,736,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,851,000 after purchasing an additional 81,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James H. Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $424,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,790,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,300,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 557,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,456,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $12,072,610. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $140.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $142.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $340.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.01 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 58.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.4 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.1 million square feet ("SF") as of December 31, 2018.

