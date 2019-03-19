Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Shares Gap Down to $8.17

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.17. Akebia Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 2216799 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.04.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $466.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 373,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,497,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 488,972 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/akebia-therapeutics-akba-shares-gap-down-to-8-17.html.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.