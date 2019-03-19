Aion Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Aion has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Aion token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00003605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Koinex, IDEX and Radar Relay. Aion has a total market cap of $42.41 million and $3.07 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00383688 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025049 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.08 or 0.01639274 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00226605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001886 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 291,866,662 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is aion.network

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Ethfinex, Binance, Bancor Network, Bilaxy, RightBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, IDEX, DragonEX, BitForex, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, LATOKEN and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

