Affimed (AFMD) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares rose 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 1,877,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 500,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $244.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,121,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 210,884 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the third quarter worth about $5,552,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth about $2,221,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the third quarter worth about $2,426,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in Affimed by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 425,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 238,719 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

