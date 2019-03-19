Advisor Group Inc. Sells 7,795 Shares of Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti Networks were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti Networks by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,301,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Ubiquiti Networks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,794,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $177,361,000 after acquiring an additional 94,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti Networks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,794,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $177,361,000 after acquiring an additional 94,084 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Ubiquiti Networks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,590,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $157,280,000 after acquiring an additional 54,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti Networks by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 46,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.60, for a total transaction of $1,608,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ubiquiti Networks from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ubiquiti Networks from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Ubiquiti Networks from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

UBNT stock opened at $143.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Ubiquiti Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $148.68.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $307.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.44 million. Ubiquiti Networks had a return on equity of 132.49% and a net margin of 30.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Networks Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ubiquiti Networks’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Ubiquiti Networks Profile

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

