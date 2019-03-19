Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF (PXSV)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSV) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXSV. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,522,000.

Shares of PXSV opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $33.62.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

