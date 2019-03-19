Advisor Group Inc. Has $730,000 Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 28,230 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in United Bankshares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $176.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.51%.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other United Bankshares news, Director P Clinton Winter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 446,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,261,376.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard M. Adams, Jr. sold 14,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $561,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/advisor-group-inc-has-730000-position-in-united-bankshares-inc-ubsi.html.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.