Advent International Corp MA Invests $2.87 Million in Cigna Corp (CI) Stock

Advent International Corp MA acquired a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000. Cigna comprises 0.1% of Advent International Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cigna by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,304,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $627,573,000 after buying an additional 1,189,307 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. South State Corp raised its holdings in Cigna by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. South State Corp now owns 5,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Cigna by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 506,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,160,000 after purchasing an additional 248,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI stock opened at $167.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $162.42 and a 52 week high of $226.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.30 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.17 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.28.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 1,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total value of $184,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $45,812.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,122. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/advent-international-corp-ma-invests-2-87-million-in-cigna-corp-ci-stock.html.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

Read More: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.