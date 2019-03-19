Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $269.00

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $105,354.00 and $269.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00021161 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 25,514,132 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main . Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

