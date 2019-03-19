Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 255.65% and a return on equity of 53.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADES opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.38. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $12.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

In other Advanced Emissions Solutions news, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $568,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $648,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 185,000 shares of company stock worth $1,883,950 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,371,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 936,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 55,768 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADES shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

