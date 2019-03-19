ADT (ADT) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on ADT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.03.

Get ADT alerts:

NYSE:ADT opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.48. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.