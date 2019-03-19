Adobe Inc (ADBE) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,722 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total value of $774,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,680,351.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $7,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,435,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,344 shares of company stock valued at $69,007,648. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Pivotal Research upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $252.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.56.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $257.76 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $204.95 and a 1 year high of $277.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

