Adient PLC (ADNT) Stake Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Adient were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 1,406.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 553,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 516,368 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America set a $22.00 price target on shares of Adient and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Adient stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Adient PLC has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $67.10.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adient PLC will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

