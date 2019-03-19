AdHive (ADH) Trading Up 12.9% This Week

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. In the last seven days, AdHive has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. AdHive has a total market capitalization of $313,551.00 and approximately $7,223.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AdHive alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000183 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About AdHive

ADH is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv . AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.