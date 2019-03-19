Adecoagro (AGRO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGRO. ValuEngine upgraded Adecoagro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Santander lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Adecoagro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE AGRO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,149. The stock has a market cap of $844.94 million, a P/E ratio of 88.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the third quarter worth about $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

