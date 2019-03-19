ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (AHEXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

AHEXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Get ADECCO GRP AG/ADR alerts:

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

Featured Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.