Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (PEO) Position Raised by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

PEO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.97. 5,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,497. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

