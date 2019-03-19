Acuity Brands (AYI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Higher employee-related expenses and rising input costs in electronic and certain oil-based components are pressing concerns for Acuity Brands. The company’s gross and operating margins have suffered in the fiscal first quarter of 2019 owing to rising SD&A expenses arising from higher freight and commission expenses for supporting greater sales volume, along with higher employee-related and acquisition-related costs. The company expects higher level of employee-related costs to continue in the rest of the fiscal 2019, given the tight skills labor market, eventually contributing to a rise in wage inflation. Moreover, the lighting industry is witnessing weak demand for luminaries over the past few quarters. The trend is likely to continue in the near future as well. Although Acuity Brands’ shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, estimates have been trending downward for the current year.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.67.

Shares of AYI opened at $130.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $173.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.30. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $932.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,750,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,635,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,393,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 152.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,079,000 after acquiring an additional 353,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9,730.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 334,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,539,000 after acquiring an additional 330,822 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

