ACM Research (ACMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $192.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of -0.45.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. ACM Research had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $20.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 279,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 115,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 279,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 115,563 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth $877,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

