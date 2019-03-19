Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) in a research report released on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $50.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We expect upwards earnings revisions to levels not reflected in sell-side consensus expectations to drive shares higher. Valuation Summary We use a blend of DCF and multiples (EV/EBITDA) analysis to get to our 12-month price target of $50.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.94.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $6.78 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 493.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

