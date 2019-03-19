Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 46,019 Shares of Mattel Inc (MAT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,019 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 40,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,084,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,029,000 after buying an additional 33,922 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Mattel by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Mattel by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 44,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Mattel by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 172,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 45,436 shares in the last quarter.

In other Mattel news, Director Roger Lynch purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Eilola sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $171,410.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 129,425 shares of company stock worth $1,807,179. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAT opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. Mattel Inc has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. Mattel had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Mattel to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

