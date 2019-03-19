Accuvest Global Advisors Has $414,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Accuvest Global Advisors reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,509,787 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265,009 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $394,670,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $703,155,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,495,455,000 after buying an additional 1,693,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,495,455,000 after buying an additional 1,693,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $168.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.89. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $858,668.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,076,695.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 27th. BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

