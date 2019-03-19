Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Accenture by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its position in Accenture by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its position in Accenture by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN opened at $166.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $311,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,424,021.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 37,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $5,115,265.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,767,533.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,033 shares of company stock worth $8,466,177. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.84.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

