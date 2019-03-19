Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.35. 1,561,309 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,007,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXAS. TheStreet upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $238.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 27.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abraxas Petroleum news, CEO Robert L. G. Watson purchased 174,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $199,103.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,148.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 357,884 shares of company stock valued at $407,816 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXAS. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

