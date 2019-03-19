Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.25

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.25 and last traded at $79.98, with a volume of 2184164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Argus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.10 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $140.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Roger Bird sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $726,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaime Contreras sold 177,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $12,421,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,068,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,669 shares of company stock valued at $14,085,330. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

