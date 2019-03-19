Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report $7.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.46 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $7.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $31.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.69 billion to $31.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.65 billion to $34.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.71.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $428,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,978.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Bird sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $726,403.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,016.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,669 shares of company stock valued at $14,085,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7,559.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,095,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,702,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 102,159.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,234,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,997,943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,239,454,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 257.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,869,687 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,457,640,000 after buying an additional 14,303,610 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,762,285 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,718,726,000 after buying an additional 12,871,418 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $80.08. The company had a trading volume of 126,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,414. The stock has a market cap of $140.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $80.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

