A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $763.10 Million

Equities analysts expect A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) to announce sales of $763.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $742.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $791.40 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $788.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $812.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AOS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.30.

Shares of AOS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 33,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,395. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other A. O. Smith news, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $660,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul R. Dana sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $239,382.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,646. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $612,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 439,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.