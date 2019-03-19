A. O. Smith (AOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, A.O. Smith has underperformed the industry. Also, it looks significantly overvalued compared with the industry over the same time frame. Going forward, the company projects weaker performance in the Rest of World segment, primarily due to lower growth forecasts in China. Higher advertising costs related to brand building, coupled with developmental and engineering costs associated with new products are concerning. We believe, if unchecked, higher costs and operating expenses will prove detrimental to the company’s margins and profitability. Further, given the company's extensive geographic presence, its financial performance is subject to various risks like foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, interest rates and hyperinflation in foreign countries.”

AOS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.30.

AOS stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $812.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.35 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,867,383. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $660,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,036 shares of company stock worth $1,879,646. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

