9,000 Shares in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Toscafund Asset Management LLP raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toscafund Asset Management LLP now owns 735,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,507,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,677,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,589,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

ETFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. E*TRADE Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of ETFC stock opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.69 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Chersi bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.24 per share, with a total value of $101,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,418.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karl A. Roessner sold 45,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $2,165,031.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/9000-shares-in-etrade-financial-corp-etfc-purchased-by-prudential-plc.html.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.