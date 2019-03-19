$84.92 Million in Sales Expected for TrueCar Inc (TRUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) will post sales of $84.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.84 million and the lowest is $83.91 million. TrueCar posted sales of $81.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year sales of $374.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $372.38 million to $375.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $411.65 million, with estimates ranging from $400.50 million to $427.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.03 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRUE. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of TrueCar in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Craig Hallum cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on TrueCar from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in TrueCar by 29.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in TrueCar by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUE traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,913. The stock has a market cap of $726.84 million, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 2.10. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

