7Digital Group (7DIG) Trading Up 4.8%

7Digital Group PLC (LON:7DIG) was up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.14 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 2,133,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 414% from the average daily volume of 414,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of $4.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.

7Digital Group Company Profile (LON:7DIG)

7digital Group plc operates as a B2B digital music and radio services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Content, Licensing, and Creative. Its Content division is involved in the sale of digital music. The company's Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music, as well as provides client side software applications.

