7,959 Shares in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP) Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,122,000 after buying an additional 61,164 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cabot Microelectronics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $2,879,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

NASDAQ CCMP traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.84. 17,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,206. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Cabot Microelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 3,133 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $328,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCMP shares. Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on Cabot Microelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “7,959 Shares in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP) Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/7959-shares-in-cabot-microelectronics-co-ccmp-purchased-by-rmb-capital-management-llc.html.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) process. It provides CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.