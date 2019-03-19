709 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Acquired by Portfolio Solutions LLC

Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $3,907,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 48.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/709-shares-in-bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy-acquired-by-portfolio-solutions-llc.html.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.