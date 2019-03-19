$7.30 Million in Sales Expected for Top Image Systems Ltd. (TISA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Top Image Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:TISA) to report sales of $7.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Top Image Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.09 million. Top Image Systems posted sales of $7.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Top Image Systems will report full year sales of $28.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.15 million to $28.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $30.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Top Image Systems.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Top Image Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded Top Image Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $0.86 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Top Image Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Top Image Systems stock remained flat at $$0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,152. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Top Image Systems has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Top Image Systems Company Profile

Top Image Systems Ltd. develops and markets automated data capture solutions for managing and validating content gathered from customers, trading partners, and employees worldwide. Its solutions deliver digital content to the applications that drive an enterprise by using technologies, such as wireless communications, servers, form processing, and information recognition systems.

