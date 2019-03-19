$671.61 Million in Sales Expected for Icon Plc (ICLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report sales of $671.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Icon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $690.47 million and the lowest is $657.72 million. Icon reported sales of $620.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Icon will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Icon.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $679.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.04 million. Icon had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICLR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Icon from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Icon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Icon by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Icon by 75.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Icon in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Icon by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Icon in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $134.88. 13,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,229. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $155.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

