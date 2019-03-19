6,300 Shares in Weibo Corp (WB) Purchased by Opti Capital Management LP

Opti Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Weibo accounts for about 0.2% of Opti Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Arizona LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 1,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. Weibo Corp has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $138.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $481.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.52 million. Weibo had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Corp will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “6,300 Shares in Weibo Corp (WB) Purchased by Opti Capital Management LP” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/6300-shares-in-weibo-corp-wb-purchased-by-opti-capital-management-lp.html.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.