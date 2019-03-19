$506.78 Million in Sales Expected for Mantech International Corp (MANT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) will report $506.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mantech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $501.63 million to $510.00 million. Mantech International posted sales of $473.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mantech International.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $497.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MANT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mantech International in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mantech International in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mantech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,047,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mantech International by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,820,000 after purchasing an additional 278,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mantech International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,550,000 after purchasing an additional 217,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mantech International by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Mantech International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 251,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 50,783 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MANT opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. Mantech International has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

