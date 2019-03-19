$49.31 Million in Sales Expected for Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) will announce sales of $49.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.12 million. Easterly Government Properties reported sales of $35.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $207.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.67 million to $213.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $237.92 million, with estimates ranging from $232.60 million to $247.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

DEA opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

In other news, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $360,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,633.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 109.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

