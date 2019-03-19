4,508 Shares in Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (MLPY) Acquired by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Claybrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLPY opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.

