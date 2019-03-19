4,400 Shares in Ameren Corp (AEE) Acquired by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.
NYSE AEE opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.28.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.
In other Ameren news, SVP Gregory L. Nelson sold 29,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $2,093,180.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $1,067,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,874.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,873 shares of company stock worth $8,639,431 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ameren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.13.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
Further Reading: Compound Interest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).
Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.