$4.02 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report sales of $4.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.88 billion and the highest is $4.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $17.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.87 billion to $18.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $18.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 43.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.78. 19,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,947. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $78.83 and a 52-week high of $101.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.28%.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $125,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $265,203.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $103,687,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,014,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

