$399.84 Million in Sales Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) will report sales of $399.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $397.98 million and the highest is $401.50 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $386.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $398.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. KeyCorp set a $108.00 price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.06.

MAA stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.18. The company had a trading volume of 421,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $108.45. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total value of $25,634.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $29,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,942 shares of company stock valued at $404,628 over the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $228,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store Communities, and Non-Same Store and Other segments. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full twelve months as of the first day of the calendar year.

