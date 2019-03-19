3,831 Shares in Bel Fuse, Inc. (BELFB) Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BELFB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bel Fuse by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,447,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after buying an additional 26,265 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bel Fuse by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Bel Fuse by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 616,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $142.73 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

